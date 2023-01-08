JI stages protest rally against non stop increase in flour prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A protest rally was organized by Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad on Sunday against the drastic increase in flour prices in the city.

Rally led by district Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad was taken out from Station Road to Hyder Chowk and was participated by a large number of party workers.

The participants while holding placards and banners inscribed slogans against inflation demanded practical steps to overcome price hike specially increasing rates of wheat flour.

Jamaat-eIslami leaders while addressing the rally termed the provincial government responsible for the increasing price hike, adding that poor people are being humiliated in the name of providing subsidized flour.

They demanded immediate measures be taken to overcome the price hike.