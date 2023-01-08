UrduPoint.com

JI Stages Protest Rally Against Non Stop Increase In Flour Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

JI stages protest rally against non stop increase in flour prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :A protest rally was organized by Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad on Sunday against the drastic increase in flour prices in the city.

Rally led by district Amir Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad was taken out from Station Road to Hyder Chowk and was participated by a large number of party workers.

The participants while holding placards and banners inscribed slogans against inflation demanded practical steps to overcome price hike specially increasing rates of wheat flour.

Jamaat-eIslami leaders while addressing the rally termed the provincial government responsible for the increasing price hike, adding that poor people are being humiliated in the name of providing subsidized flour.

They demanded immediate measures be taken to overcome the price hike.

Related Topics

Protest Poor Road Hyderabad Price Sunday From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

1 hour ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.