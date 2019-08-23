UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Stages Rally In GB To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Jamaat Islami Friday staged rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris people demanding of UN Security Council to take notice of the grave situations and resolve it according to UN resolutions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Jamaat Islami Friday staged rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris people demanding of UN Security Council to take notice of the grave situations and resolve it according to UN resolutions.

The rally led by Ameer Jamaat Islami Gilgit Baltistan Mushtaq Ahmad Advocate strongly condemned revoking of article 370 and 35-A by Indian government.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in the held valley.

A resolution was also passed strongly condemning the Indian inhuman acts in IOK.

They said that Indian Occupational forces have broke all the records of atrocities and human rights.

The resolution further stated that IOK is the integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani people have all kinds of sympathies with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag a ..

3 minutes ago

Country moving in right direction: Punjab Food Min ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects First Results of Prisoner Swap D ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

3 minutes ago

Modi is man of mad thinking: Sheikh Rashid

20 seconds ago

Malaysia makes record $161 mn drug seizure

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.