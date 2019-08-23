JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Jamaat Islami Friday staged rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris people demanding of UN Security Council to take notice of the grave situations and resolve it according to UN resolutions.

The rally led by Ameer Jamaat Islami Gilgit Baltistan Mushtaq Ahmad Advocate strongly condemned revoking of article 370 and 35-A by Indian government.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in the held valley.

A resolution was also passed strongly condemning the Indian inhuman acts in IOK.

They said that Indian Occupational forces have broke all the records of atrocities and human rights.

The resolution further stated that IOK is the integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani people have all kinds of sympathies with Kashmiris.