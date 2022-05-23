UrduPoint.com

JI Stages Sit-in Against Water Shortage

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Thousands of people took to Shahrah-e-Faisal to record their protest against the very basic issue of water shortage in the metropolis. People from all walks of life participated in the protest

On the occasion, people, including women came forward and shared their respective ordeals while facing the shortage of water. Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman while addressing the sit-in urged the Sindh government and the relevant officials to resolve the water shortage in Karachi.

