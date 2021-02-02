JI stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing Ayesha Syed Tuesday said that his party always stood with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their struggle for their right to self determination and will continue this in future as well.

Addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Day held here at JI city office, she said that around 24000 women have become widows while eleven thousands were raped during last one year.

Ayesha said that India had repeatedly violated United Nation's resolution but the world organizations had failed to take notice of the repressive measures unleashed by the Modi's government against the innocent people.

She said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit".

The President said that greater unity and consensus was needed to take the Kashmir liberation movement in a more effective manner to accomplish the mission of the martyrs.

Ayesha Syed said that the right to self-determination was a vital component of the human dignity. "Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, universal declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights covenants," she added.