JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq said on Sunday that Jamat-e-Islami was struggling for delivery of rights to masses.

While talking to media persons, Siraj ul Haq said that he was leading train march to create awareness among masses.

He hoped that JI would come upto expectation of the people by addressing their basic issues.

On this occasion, local leadership and hundreds of JI workers were also present.