JI submits adjournment motion to discuss regularization of contract staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday submitted an adjourned motion to the provincial assembly secretariat, seeking a debate on the regularization of jobs of contract doctors and staff of Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

The adjournment motion was submitted with the signatures of Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Inayatullah Khan, MPA Sirajuddin Khan and female MPA Humaira Khatoon.

Through the motion, Jamaat-e-Isalmi legislators have demanded debate on regularization issue of 14 senior faculty member doctors and six other staff members who have been appointed on ad-hoc basis in 2018.

The motion says that these contract doctors and other employees should be regularized on available vacant posts in the Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

Inayatullah Khan said these employees have been serving on these posts for the last three years and now deserved to be appointed on permanent basis keeping in view of their good performance and rendering full services in Coronavirus pandemic.