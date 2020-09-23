JI submits call attention over hike in PIA fares

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentarian of Jamaat-e-Islami, Inayat Ullah Khan Wednesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat seeking reduction in fare of PIA to Saudi Arabia.

In his call attention notice the JI MPA noticed that Pakistani labours working in Saudi Arabia had become jobless due to COVID-19 pandemic and now their visa are going to expire.

He said that in such situations the PIA has increased its fare for international flights, adding it has become difficult to get PIA ticket for Saudi Arabia and that too at inflated rates.

He said the government should take notice of the situation and ensure provision of PIA tickets on discounted rates to labourers.