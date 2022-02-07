UrduPoint.com

JI Submits Calling Attention For Ad-hoc Teachers' Regularization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 04:34 PM

JI submits calling attention for ad-hoc teachers' regularization

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inayatullah Khan on Monday submitted a calling attention notice demanding regularization of ad-hoc teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inayatullah Khan on Monday submitted a calling attention notice demanding regularization of ad-hoc teachers.

The calling attention notice submitted in the KP Assembly Secretariat said that despite repeated assurances from the provincial government in last four years, around 64200 ad-hoc teachers have not been regularized yet .

Inayatullah Khan in his calling attention said that these ad-hoc teachers should be regularized immediately and their seniority be intact from the date of appointment.

He said that teachers' role is paramount in the national development and providing quality education, adding keeping in view importance of teaching profession their demanded of regularization should be fulfilled.

The calling attention notice calls on Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Department to address concerns of teacher's regarding their job security and regularization so that they could perform duties wholeheartedly and in a professional way.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in ..

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

1 minute ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

1 minute ago
 E&T deptt recovers Rs 690.5 million in Sargodha di ..

E&T deptt recovers Rs 690.5 million in Sargodha division

1 minute ago
 Tunisia police blockade dissolved judicial watchdo ..

Tunisia police blockade dissolved judicial watchdog

1 minute ago
 UK Trade Unions Call for Higher Minimum Wages as M ..

UK Trade Unions Call for Higher Minimum Wages as More Britons Apply for State Su ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Welcomes AU Summit’s Decision to Suspend Gra ..

OIC Welcomes AU Summit’s Decision to Suspend Granting Israel AU Observer Statu ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>