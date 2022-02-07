JI submits calling attention for ad-hoc teachers' regularization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inayatullah Khan on Monday submitted a calling attention notice demanding regularization of ad-hoc teachers.

The calling attention notice submitted in the KP Assembly Secretariat said that despite repeated assurances from the provincial government in last four years, around 64200 ad-hoc teachers have not been regularized yet .

Inayatullah Khan in his calling attention said that these ad-hoc teachers should be regularized immediately and their seniority be intact from the date of appointment.

He said that teachers' role is paramount in the national development and providing quality education, adding keeping in view importance of teaching profession their demanded of regularization should be fulfilled.

The calling attention notice calls on Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Department to address concerns of teacher's regarding their job security and regularization so that they could perform duties wholeheartedly and in a professional way.