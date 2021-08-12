JI submits calling attention notice to hold debate on tourists' protection

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami member provincial assembly, Inayatullah Khan on Thursday submitted a calling attention notice in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly secretariat demanding to hold a debate on government's steps for the safety and protection of tourists across the province.

In the calling attention notice, he said that recent incidents of looting tourists at gunpoint in Swat and other areas was a matter of grave concern for a local population as well as hundreds of thousands tourists who come to these tourists destinations along with their families throughout a year.

The calling attention notice demanded of the government to take strict notice of looting tourists in which families were deprived of their valuables in Swat and adjoining areas.

The government must apprised the provincial assembly about steps being taken to stop such unfortunate incidents in the future, the calling attention notice said.

He said that such incidents would affect the tourism industry on which livelihood of thousands of families was dependent and a major source of revenue for the province.

It is worth mentioning here that chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Mahmood taking notice of recent incidents of looting tourists has removed District Police Officer in Lower Dir and Deputy Commissioner Malakand for failing to provide security to tourists.

