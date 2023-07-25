JI submits comments to SC in Panama Papers case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Ameer Jamaat e Islami Sirja ul Haq on Tuesday submitted written answers to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the questions raised in the Panama papers case.

The JI prayed the court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) for investigation against the people included in Panama Papers. It also prayed the court to include the officers of FIA, NAB and FBR in the JIT.