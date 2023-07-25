Open Menu

JI Submits Comments To SC In Panama Papers Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Ameer Jamaat e Islami Sirja ul Haq on Tuesday submitted written answers to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the questions raised in the Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Ameer Jamaat e Islami Sirja ul Haq on Tuesday submitted written answers to the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the questions raised in the Panama papers case.

The JI prayed the court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) for investigation against the people included in Panama Papers. It also prayed the court to include the officers of FIA, NAB and FBR in the JIT.

