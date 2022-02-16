JI submits motion in PA against allowing Pashto singer for recording in UoP

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion for debate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for permitting a Pashto female singer Gul Panra to record a song in the university premises by university administration on February 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion for debate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for permitting a Pashto female singer Gul Panra to record a song in the university premises by university administration on February 14.

Humera Khatoon of JI, said that the university administration has violated the sanctity of an institution of higher education.

The University of Peshawar administration declared a holiday for students on Valentine's Day, which is contrary to Islamic teachings and at the same time, the university administration allowed the Pashto singer to record songs in the university.

She said that the act of the university administration had created concerns among students and their parents.