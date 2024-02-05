JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) here on Monday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami (JI) here on Monday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

District Ameer JI Prof Mehboob-uz-Zaman Butt led the rally in which a large number of people participated.

The participants holding banners and placard marched on various city roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir valley.

Speaking on the occasion, JI District Ameer said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. Therefore, the entire Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brethren and they would continue their moral and diplomatic support till the freedom of Kashmir, he added.

He said that JI always raised voice in favor of oppressed Kashmiris.

JI leaders Sardar Zafar Hussain, Malik Meraj-ud-Din, Rana Adnan, Mian Ejaz, Malik Naeem Akhtar and others were also present in the rally.