Open Menu

JI To Address Inflation, Combat Corruption: Dr Safdar Hashmi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

JI to address inflation, combat corruption: Dr Safdar Hashmi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Dr. Safdar Hashmi and Mian Asif Ikhwani claimed on Sunday that their party would combat the menace of corruption and inflation in the country.

They remarked that the masses recognized the services of Jamat-e-Islami.

Addressing worker's convention, Dr Safdar Hashmi asserted that the People's Party and PML-N were akin to two sides of the same coin.

Mian Asif Akhwani urged the people of Multan to hold accountable those occupying the country and to resist attempts to change parties and symbols for votes.

Both leaders affirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami stood ready in Multan, promising that the people would empower a new direction for the nation, free from the grip of established political families. Both leaders are contesting elections from Multan city.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

22 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

22 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan