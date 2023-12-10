JI to address inflation, combat corruption: Dr Safdar Hashmi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Dr. Safdar Hashmi and Mian Asif Ikhwani claimed on Sunday that their party would combat the menace of corruption and inflation in the country.

They remarked that the masses recognized the services of Jamat-e-Islami.

Addressing worker's convention, Dr Safdar Hashmi asserted that the People's Party and PML-N were akin to two sides of the same coin.

Mian Asif Akhwani urged the people of Multan to hold accountable those occupying the country and to resist attempts to change parties and symbols for votes.

Both leaders affirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami stood ready in Multan, promising that the people would empower a new direction for the nation, free from the grip of established political families. Both leaders are contesting elections from Multan city.