Open Menu

JI To Arrange IT Courses To Empower Millions Of Youngsters: Naeem Ur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM

JI to arrange IT courses to empower millions of youngsters: Naeem ur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that JI would arrange Information Technology courses for millions of youngsters in order to empower them economically.

He said this while holding a press conference during his maiden visit to city after assuming charge of Ameer Jamat e Islami, on Sunday.

He stated that youth was pinning hopes with Jamat-e-Islami and JI will not let youth disappointed, he added.

He feared that people would shift industry abroad due to high prices of electricity. He urged government to bring landlords and other influential under tax net instead of the poor.

He also called for provision of due share in resources allocation for south Punjab. South Punjab is comprised of small farmers. Government should ensure maximum benefits and subsidy towards the peasants, Naeem ur Rehman stated.

He stated that government should investigate wheat scandal and punished the persons involved in the scandal.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami also stressed for initiating talks with owners of IPPs in order to lower electricity tariff.

Responding to a question about democracy, he stated that JI believed democracy in letter and spirit. He however added that other political parties lacked democracy within their ranks.

Local government bodies should be given proper constitutional cover and these should operate independently, without interference of provincial governments as it could help resolve masses problems. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also supported reforms in judiciary to solve public problems.

Related Topics

Scandal Technology Electricity Poor Punjab Democracy Visit Sunday Government Wheat Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

22 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

22 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

22 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

22 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

22 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

23 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

23 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

23 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

23 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan