JI To Arrange IT Courses To Empower Millions Of Youngsters: Naeem Ur Rehman
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that JI would arrange Information Technology courses for millions of youngsters in order to empower them economically.
He said this while holding a press conference during his maiden visit to city after assuming charge of Ameer Jamat e Islami, on Sunday.
He stated that youth was pinning hopes with Jamat-e-Islami and JI will not let youth disappointed, he added.
He feared that people would shift industry abroad due to high prices of electricity. He urged government to bring landlords and other influential under tax net instead of the poor.
He also called for provision of due share in resources allocation for south Punjab. South Punjab is comprised of small farmers. Government should ensure maximum benefits and subsidy towards the peasants, Naeem ur Rehman stated.
He stated that government should investigate wheat scandal and punished the persons involved in the scandal.
Ameer Jamat-e-Islami also stressed for initiating talks with owners of IPPs in order to lower electricity tariff.
Responding to a question about democracy, he stated that JI believed democracy in letter and spirit. He however added that other political parties lacked democracy within their ranks.
Local government bodies should be given proper constitutional cover and these should operate independently, without interference of provincial governments as it could help resolve masses problems. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also supported reforms in judiciary to solve public problems.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Career counselling seminar inspires AJK students10 minutes ago
-
WASA to place water tankers for people in Muharram10 minutes ago
-
CTP devises comprehensive traffic plan for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Narwala Road drain starts20 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police finalize security arrangements for Muharram30 minutes ago
-
CPO pledges foolproof security for Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Teenager boy drowned in canal30 minutes ago
-
President calls for shunning differences; promotion of national unity, interfaith harmony40 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws including 29 absconders, POs held, narcotics recovered40 minutes ago
-
Over 6,000 cops to be deployed for Muharram ul Haram40 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for reforms in education, health sectors50 minutes ago
-
Minister meets scholars to discuss Muharram security1 hour ago