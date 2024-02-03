JI To End Usury System After Coming To Power: Siraj
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq said on Saturday that his party would ensure end to the usury system after coming to power
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq said on Saturday that his party would ensure end to the usury system after coming to power.
Addressing a public gathering at historical Dhobi Ghat ground (Iqbal Park) here, he said Pakistan was bestowed with all kinds of natural resources, but our nation was still leading very miserable life. He said that in 1945, America had dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which ruined the Japan badly. However, Japanese people strived and established their economy in next decades. "On other hand, we also got freedom from British rulers in 1947, but we are still leading miserable life.
"
He said our 65 per cent population consisted of young people, but they were leaving the country due to lack of employment. If the JI came to power, it would bring real change in the country and provide huge employment opportunities, he added.
Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam, President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Mian Anwaar-ul-Haq, JI Ameer Central Punjab Javaid Kasuri, District Ameer Mehboob-uz-Zaman Butt and others were also present.
