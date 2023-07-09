Open Menu

JI To Ensure Basic Necessities Of Citizens If Comes Into Power: Siraj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday claimed that if his party comes into power it would ensure the provision of basic necessities of citizens in the country.

He stated this while addressing a 'workers convention' of his party as a chief guest which was organized here at a local marriage hall.

He said if his party would be given a mandate by the people it would ensure the provision of education to the children, allowance to the elder citizens and health facilities for all citizens.

He strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and demanded the government expel the Swedish ambassador from the country.

On this occasion, General Secretary (GS) of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abdul Wasi said that Jamaat-e-Islami was an organization of brotherhood and love and always stands firm in front of oppressors.

District Ameer Manzar Masood Khattak thanked all the guests including party's chief Siraj ul Haq, saying, the large number of people participating in the 'Workers Convention' proved that the people were turning towards Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said the Al-Khidmat Foundation working under his party served the flood victims with Rs 40 million during the devastating floods of last year.

