JI to hold Awami March for development of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to speed up struggle for the basic rights of people and development of the metropolis.

This was announced by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing a press conference here at Idara-e-Noor Haq.

He said JI will "Karachi Awami March" from Sohrab Goth to Mazar-e-Quaid on June 30 to highlight the issues of the masses".

Hafiz Naeem said the JI Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq will address to the participants of "Karachi Awami March".

He said an effective campaign before the march would be started in which camps would be setup across the city.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have failed to deliver.

He said Karachi has been ignored allegedly in the Federal and provincial budget-2019-20.

JI leaders Dr. Osama Razi, Abdul Wahab, Younus Barai, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.