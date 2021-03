JI to hold LB Convention on Friday

Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district will organize Local Bodies Convention at Rawalpindi Press Club here on Friday(Tomorrow) afternoon which will be attended by Naib Ameer-e-Jamatt Islami Liaquat Baloch as chief guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district will organize Local Bodies Convention at Rawalpindi Press Club here on Friday(Tomorrow) afternoon which will be attended by Naib Ameer-e-Jamatt Islami Liaquat Baloch as chief guest.

Secretary General JI Rawalpindi district Malik Muhammad Azam told APP that the Convention will be addressed by Ameer-e-Jamaat Islami Rawalpindi district Syed Arif Sherazi, General Secretary Muhammad Usman Akaash and others.