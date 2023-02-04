JI to hold peace march on Feb 8: Bahrullah Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :District Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahrullah Khan on Saturday said that a peace march would be held here on February 8 under the leadership of party chief Sirajul Haq.

Talking to APP, Bahrullah Khan said that preparations for the march were going on and "we are also in touch with traders community and other social organizations, inviting them to join this peace march.

" He said that a wave of sorrow and pain had engulfed the entire province after the Police Lines blast here. "We are fully determined to eradicate terrorism in all its forms, from this province and the country", he added.

He urged people to come out and join the peace march, irrespective of political affiliation, saying "terrorism is a threat to the entire nation, so we want to turn this march into a national march."