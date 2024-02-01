JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) would hold a public meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground [Iqbal Park], here on February 3. JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq will address the public gathering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) would hold a public meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground [Iqbal Park], here on February 3. JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq will address the public gathering.

Party spokesperson to,d the media on Thursday that a meeting was held at party secretariat, Al-Markaz Islami, Chiniot Bazaar, with District Ameer Prof Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt in the chair to discuss electioneering. The JI candidates for National and provincial seats including Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Afzal Shaheen, Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq, Asim Munir Loona, Rana Muhammad Naeem Khan, Muhammad Yasin Kanlon, and other office-bearers participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to make the public meeting successful.

Prof Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt said the JI was the only party which had the solution to all crises faced by the country currently. He said that some faces were fooling people by changing parties for the last 30 years, under the guise of a new manifesto. But now people should give a chance to Jamaat-e-Islami by neglecting them.

He also appealed to people for vote and support for Jamaat-e-Islami on February 8.