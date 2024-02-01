Open Menu

JI To Hold Public Meeting On Feb 3

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:22 PM

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) would hold a public meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground [Iqbal Park], here on February 3. JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq will address the public gathering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Jamat-e-Islami (JI) would hold a public meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground [Iqbal Park], here on February 3. JI Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq will address the public gathering.

Party spokesperson to,d the media on Thursday that a meeting was held at party secretariat, Al-Markaz Islami, Chiniot Bazaar, with District Ameer Prof Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt in the chair to discuss electioneering. The JI candidates for National and provincial seats including Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Afzal Shaheen, Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Mushtaq, Asim Munir Loona, Rana Muhammad Naeem Khan, Muhammad Yasin Kanlon, and other office-bearers participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements to make the public meeting successful.

Prof Mahboob-uz-Zaman Butt said the JI was the only party which had the solution to all crises faced by the country currently. He said that some faces were fooling people by changing parties for the last 30 years, under the guise of a new manifesto. But now people should give a chance to Jamaat-e-Islami by neglecting them.

He also appealed to people for vote and support for Jamaat-e-Islami on February 8.

Related Topics

Vote Ghat Chiniot February Media All

Recent Stories

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

few seconds
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

4 minutes ago
 Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record prof ..

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

1 minute ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

21 minutes ago
 BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

21 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

21 minutes ago
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

21 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cu ..

Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope

7 minutes ago
 VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (U ..

VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO

7 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profi ..

Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of IT hosts SCO virtual conference on you ..

Ministry of IT hosts SCO virtual conference on youth empowerment through digital ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan