JI to launch talent hunt campaign in sports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has said that youth wing of the party will launch a talent hunt campaign all over the country to mobilize the youngsters in healthy activities.

Addressing a press conference here at Mansoorah on Thursday, he informed the journalists that the focus of this campaign would remain in the field of sports and particularly cricket.

He announced to set up JI Youth Cricket board that would focus on improvements of already existing grounds and build new grounds with the help of people in different areas. A national cricket league would be organized to hunt and polish the local talent, he added.

He said JI would serve the masses in every filed despite limited resources.