JI to look after children of Peshawar blast victims: Sirajul Haq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) : Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Tuesday announced that Aghosh, a sub-organization of Alkhidmat Foundation, would look after the children of all the persons martyred in the Peshawar mosque blast.

In a tweet, Sirajul Haq said Jamat-e-Islami will provide all possible support to the families of the victims of the Peshawar Police Lines blast which has put the nation in deep sorrow.