JI To Observe Palestine Solidarity Day, Organize Labaik Al-Quds March On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:36 PM

JI to observe Palestine Solidarity Day, organize Labaik Al-Quds March on Friday

Jamaat Islami Pakistan will observe Friday 21 May as Palestine Solidarity Day to protest over the genocide of Muslims in Gaza by the Israeli forces. On this occasion, the Jamaat will also organize Labaik Al-Quds Rally from Centaurus Mall to D-Chowk which would be led by Ameer JI Siraj ul Haq, Palestinians and leaders of religious and political parties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Jamaat Islami Pakistan will observe Friday 21 May as Palestine Solidarity Day to protest over the genocide of Muslims in Gaza by the Israeli forces. On this occasion, the Jamaat will also organize Labaik Al-Quds Rally from Centaurus Mall to D-Chowk which would be led by Ameer JI Siraj ul Haq, Palestinians and leaders of religious and political parties.

This was announced by Ameer Jamaat Islami Punjab Dr Tariq Saleem in a press conference at JI's district office in Syed Maududi building here Tuesday.

He said that Israeli forces were involved in committing war crimes against innocent Palestinians by launching air attacks on hospitals and media houses in Gaza. Jamaat Islami will always remain at forefronts before the Israeli terrorism against the women, children and the innocent civilians of Palestine by becoming their voice, he said and added that countrywide anti-Israel protests and marchs would be organized on Friday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine.

Dr Tariq Saleem said that Ameer Jamaat Islami Siraj ul Haq will lead a grand Labaik Al-Aqsa March from Centaurus Mall to D-Chowk in Islamabad at 3PM on Friday.

He said that more than 200 civilians including 59 children and 35 women were martyrd in Israeli air attacks in Gaza besides bombarment on international media houses aiming to stop showing the true picture of Israeli barbarism to the world.

Apprciating the passage of Palestine Solidarity Resolution by the National Assembly, Dr Tariq Saleem asked the Opposition and the government to send parliamentary delegations to Europe and other countries to apprise their leaderships about the inhuman Israeli actions in Gaza. He also called upon the media to counter the Jewish influenced western media.

Probicial Secretary General JI Iqbal Khan, Dy SG Rasal Khan Babar, Ameer JI district Rawalpindi Syed Arif Sherazi, Ameer JI Islamabad district Nasrullah Randhawa, Secretary Information JI Punjab Inamul Haq Awan, President JI Youth Punjab Awais Aslam Mirza, Secretary JI district Rawalpindi Muhd Usman Akash, President Pakistan business Forum Punjab Muhammad Taj Abbasi and others were also present on the occasion.

