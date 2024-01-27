Open Menu

JI To Organise Major Election Rally In Karachi On Jan 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 11:29 PM

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan will organise a public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday (Jan 28) as part of its election campaign and party's central Emir Sirajul Haq and other senior leaders will address the rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan will organise a public meeting at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday (Jan 28) as part of its election campaign and party's central Emir Sirajul Haq and other senior leaders will address the rally.

Jamat-i-Islami, one of the major political party of Karachi, had already started its electoral drive across the city and Karachi's Emir Hafiz Naeem was contesting the election from here.

Hafiz Naeem has appealed the people of Karachi to vote for Jamat-e-Islami.

