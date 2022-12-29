JI to organize "Baldiyati Convention" on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami will organize a "Baldiyati Convention", here, on Sunday where its Amir Sirajul Haq is expected to participate as the chief guest.

According to a statement, the convention will be held at Bagh-e-Mustafa ground located in Latifabad unit 8 at about 3pm.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul- Haq, Amir Muhammad Hussain Mihanati, and other leaders will address the convention.

The district Amir Aqeel Ahmed Khan and other office bearers will accord a warm welcome to Siraj-ul- Haq on his arrival in Hyderabad.