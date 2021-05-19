UrduPoint.com
JI To Organize Palestine Solidarity Rallies On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

JI to organize Palestine solidarity rallies on Friday

The Jamaat e Islami will organize rallies in the country on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Jamaat e Islami will organize rallies in the country on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians .

According to JI media cell , the main rally will be held in Islamabad. Similarly, million marcheswould be held in Karachi and Peshawar on May 23 and May 30, respectively, which would be attendedby women, children and people of all walks of life to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters.

