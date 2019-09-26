UrduPoint.com
JI To Organize "Save Kashmir Rally" In Muzaffarabad

Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami will organize "Save Kashmir Rally" in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

JI chief Sirajul Haq will lead the march which will be attended by Kashmiri leadership and thousands of people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, JI is organizing a special sitting in memory of Syed Abul Ala Maududi at Mansoora on Saturday.

Senior journalists Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Mujeebur Rehman Shami, son of Syed Maududi Syed Umar Farooq Maududi, JI leaders Hafiz Idrees and Sajid Anwar will address the sitting.

