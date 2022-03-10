UrduPoint.com

JI To Remove People's Deprivations If Comes Into Power: Mian Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam Thursday said the JI would remove the people's deprivations if came into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam Thursday said the JI would remove the people's deprivations if came into power.

Visiting various union councils of the Federal capital, he asked his party workers to get ready for local bodies' elections.

He said the JI was a corruption-free party as there was no charge of corruption on its leadership so far.

He said neither his leadership's name had surfaced in Panama Leaks, nor in Pandora papers.

He said if JI came into power, it would resolve all issues being confronted by the masses particularly the inflation.

He was accompanied by Chaudhry Sajid Iqbal and Abdul Subhan.

