JI To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren On Dec 22: Sirajul Haq

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

JI to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Dec 22: Sirajul Haq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Jamaat e Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that innocent Kashmiris including woman, children and elders were still under sieged after 136 days.

He was addressing to students at Education expo in Rawalpindi Arts Council.

He said that Kashmiri people were looking towards Pakistan support in resolving the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

Sirajul Haq saidd that the political leadership in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had been arrested.

The JI chief said he would lead a procession towards Islamabad to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He asked the workers to get ready for the December 22 march saying they would fight for Kashmiri peoples till achievement of their right to self-determination.

He said JI would introduce free education, improvement in tax reforms, adding that it would implement Quranic and Sharia laws after coming into power.

