JI to stage pretest demonstration against unannounced loadshedding on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hyderabad chapter Tuesday announced to hold a protest movement against the unannounced loadshedding, issuance of detection bills and provision of contaminated water to the citizens.

District Hyderabad Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, addressing a press conference, said HESCO, WASA and other organizations had failed to provide basic services to the people.

He said a rally would be taken out in the city on Friday to record the protest against the lethargic attitude of the civic organizations.

He said a large number of the JI workers and people from different sections of society would participate in the protest rally after Friday prayer against the anomalies being faced by them on day to day basis.

Abdul Qayoom Haider, Dr Saifur Rehman, Zaheeruddin and others were also present on the occasion.