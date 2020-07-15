UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI To Stage Pretest Demonstration Against Unannounced Loadshedding On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

JI to stage pretest demonstration against unannounced loadshedding on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hyderabad chapter Tuesday announced to hold a protest movement against the unannounced loadshedding, issuance of detection bills and provision of contaminated water to the citizens.

District Hyderabad Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, addressing a press conference, said HESCO, WASA and other organizations had failed to provide basic services to the people.

He said a rally would be taken out in the city on Friday to record the protest against the lethargic attitude of the civic organizations.

He said a large number of the JI workers and people from different sections of society would participate in the protest rally after Friday prayer against the anomalies being faced by them on day to day basis.

Abdul Qayoom Haider, Dr Saifur Rehman, Zaheeruddin and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Protest Water Hyderabad Prayer From

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

2 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.