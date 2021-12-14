JI to take out historic Save Karachi March on Dec 19: Engr Naeem

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz NaeemurRehman on Tuesday announced that JI would take out historic Save Karachi March which would also be participated by women and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz NaeemurRehman on Tuesday announced that JI would take out historic Save Karachi March which would also be participated by women and children.

Addressing a press conference here at JI headquarters, he said the march presided over by JI Pakistan Ameer Siraj ul Haq would be taken out in protest against a Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill 2021, aimed at further squeezing the powers and authorities of local government setup in the province.

The JI leader held the presser along with the leaders of JI Women Wing, including Karachi chapter head Asma Safeer and said, the masses will continue agitation against the bill and the Save Karachi March from the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam to the KMC building will be the starting point in this regard.

He said that practically the PPP has become a bunch of feudal lords who want to maintain their rule by increasing tensions between the people of urban region and countryside.

He said that the JI leadership hails the Chief of Army Staff for his discussion on the Karachi Transformation Plan and packages announced for the city.

The JI leader said that the JI owns Karachi and has launched an initiative entitled Rebuild Karachi. Under the initiative, experts and stakeholders from various sectors were taken on board to resolve the issues and set Karachi on the path of progress and development. He also highlighted the contribution of the JI for the city.

JI Women Wing chief Asma Safeer on the occasion said that mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation will also be participating in the march.

JI leaders Osama Razi, Munim Zaffar, Saleem Azhar, Women leaders; Farah Imran, ShibaTahir, Sana Aleem and others were also accompanying Engr Naeem.