JI To Take Out Rallies In South Punjab On Kashmir Black Day
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Rallies would be taken out across south Punjab on Oct 27, the day to be observed all over the country and on both sides of the Line of Control, as the Kashmir Black Day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rallies would be taken out across south Punjab on Oct 27, the day to be observed all over the country and on both sides of the Line of Control, as the Kashmir Black Day.
Acting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui told APP that Oct 27 was historically significant as the day when Indian forces had made their illegal entry in Kashmir in 1947 and since then it was being observed as the Kashmir Black Day.
He said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and those from the rest of the world will raise their voice on Oct 27 to convey a strong message to the world that they reject the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.
Siddiqui said that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed all Pakistanis to join the protests in various cities to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
He expressed concerns that hundreds of thousands have been martyred, with countless women subjected to atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by tyrant Indian forces.
Sohaib Ammar urged the international community to take practical steps for resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the resolution of United Nations to safeguard the rights of Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..
Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis
Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..
Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points
CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd
Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..
Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final
Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003
Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD
Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar
Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildlife protection2 minutes ago
-
Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustainability goals5 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing2 minutes ago
-
Uganda Delegation concludes BISP study visit21 minutes ago
-
Subcommittee orders Seed Corporation to enhance production, processing21 minutes ago
-
Safe City Sheikhupura project begins to show results31 minutes ago
-
Three-day 'Book Fair' starts at Lahore Press Club31 minutes ago
-
4 industrial units sealed for pollution31 minutes ago
-
Zakat and Ushar meeting held31 minutes ago
-
15 couples wed at mass marriage ceremony31 minutes ago
-
2-member bike lifters gang busted31 minutes ago
-
2 drug dealers arrested with 2.5 hashish31 minutes ago