JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rallies would be taken out across south Punjab on Oct 27, the day to be observed all over the country and on both sides of the Line of Control, as the Kashmir Black Day.

Acting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui told APP that Oct 27 was historically significant as the day when Indian forces had made their illegal entry in Kashmir in 1947 and since then it was being observed as the Kashmir Black Day.

He said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and those from the rest of the world will raise their voice on Oct 27 to convey a strong message to the world that they reject the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Siddiqui said that Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has appealed all Pakistanis to join the protests in various cities to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He expressed concerns that hundreds of thousands have been martyred, with countless women subjected to atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by tyrant Indian forces.

Sohaib Ammar urged the international community to take practical steps for resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the resolution of United Nations to safeguard the rights of Kashmiri people.

