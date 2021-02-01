JI to take out rally on Kashmir day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Jamat-e-Islami will observe 'Kashmir day' with enthusiasm to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on February 5.

A Kashmir solidarity rally will be taken out from Chiniot Bazaar in the morning which will be led by Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Central Punjab Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan Advocate.

District Ameer JI Faisalabad Prof Mahboob ul Zaman Butt will accompany him. A number of people including JI members, lawyers, journalists and civil society are expected to join the rally,said party sources.

Camps will be set up in different parts of the city to express support for the independence movement of Kashmir.