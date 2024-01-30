JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar claimed that his party would win general election seats from Bahawalpur.

He was addressing here in a corner meeting at Fareed Gate in connection with the election campaign of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He claimed that JI was the only political party which ensured the holding of Intra-Party elections for several years.

He said that JI opposed nepotism in politics.