JI To Win Elections From Bahawalpur: JI Leader

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 10:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar claimed that his party would win general election seats from Bahawalpur.

He was addressing here in a corner meeting at Fareed Gate in connection with the election campaign of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He claimed that JI was the only political party which ensured the holding of Intra-Party elections for several years.

He said that JI opposed nepotism in politics.

