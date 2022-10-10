JI urges authorities concerned to focus on civic issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Multan expressed concern over poor road infrastructure and sewerage issues in different areas of the city and demanded authorities concerned to focus on civic issues at the earliest.

Former Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Asif Akhwani along with other local leaders including Asad Munir, Manzoor Elahi, Azeemuddin Pirzada and others holding a meeting expressed dismay over dilapidated roads and sewerage issues in different areas of the city.

They urged the authorities concerned to pay immediate attention to Nawabpur Road, Shah Badar Road, MDA-Surij Miani Road. The under-construction roads not only damaged trade activities but also created sewerage problems especially at Ameerabad, Mohala Sadaat colony, Ghafaria street etc, they added.