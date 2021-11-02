UrduPoint.com

JI Welcomes PHC Verdict On Holding Village Council Elections On Party's Basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has welcomed the decision of Peshawar High Court to hold Village Council and Neighbourhood elections on party basis.

In a statement, he said that holding elections on party's basis would strengthen political system at grass roots level and ensure people participation in the democratic process.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami would continue its struggle for the restoration of district system in it's true shape to ensure political rights of people.

He asked workers to start preparations for Village and Neighbourhood elections on party basis.

He said that as per Peshawar High Court's verdict elections would be held on December 19 as scheduled.

