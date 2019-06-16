UrduPoint.com
JI Will Come On Roads Against Price Spiral, Unemployment: JI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Amirul Azeem, has said that the JI would come on roads against price spiral, unemployment and the IMF slavery but won't become a part of the parliamentary opposition.He was talking to the media during his visit to a Protest camp set up at the Chairing Cross in connection with the JI's Awami march tomorrow.

He said that in fact, the JI alone was playing the role of true opposition.Amirul Azeem He said that all the past governments and the present government were responsible for the present crisis in the country.

Each political party became a part of the status quo after coming into power. The present government had pushed the homeland into a mire and it was high time that efforts be made to steer the country out of it and correct its direction.

