JI Will Win Upcoming General Elections 2024: Akhtar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that their party would win the upcoming general elections in 2024 in several regions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that their party would win the upcoming general elections in 2024 in several regions.

Addressing a public gathering in the Dera Izzat area here, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar who is also a JI candidate for contesting general elections from PP-254 Bahawalpur said that JI had executed several social welfare projects across the country.

“JI is providing facilities to people in the fields of health and education,” he said.

He said that now people wanted to see honest and efficient leadership who could put the national economy on track. He said that the party supported the demand for demarcation of new provinces on administrative grounds.

