UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Women Conference On March 8

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

JI Women Conference on March 8

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :President, Political Affairs, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab (Women Wing), Dr. Samina Roohi and Nazima, JI Bahawalpur, Farah Ishtiaq have said that JI was going to organize women conference across the country including Bahawalpur on March 8.

According to a press release issued here, they said that JI had filed application with the Election Commission of Pakistan that the candidate should not be allowed to contest elections if he did not give property rights to his daughter and sister.

They said that JI Pakistan had been raising awareness against menaces of wata sata marriage, dowry and killing women in the name of honor.

They said that JI Women Conference would highlight importance of Islamic teachings which urged provision of rights to women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Marriage Farah Bahawalpur March Women

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy participates in Arab-Austrian Cultural ..

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

50 minutes ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.