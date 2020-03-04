JI Women Conference on March 8

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :President, Political Affairs, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab (Women Wing), Dr. Samina Roohi and Nazima, JI Bahawalpur, Farah Ishtiaq have said that JI was going to organize women conference across the country including Bahawalpur on March 8.

According to a press release issued here, they said that JI had filed application with the Election Commission of Pakistan that the candidate should not be allowed to contest elections if he did not give property rights to his daughter and sister.

They said that JI Pakistan had been raising awareness against menaces of wata sata marriage, dowry and killing women in the name of honor.

They said that JI Women Conference would highlight importance of Islamic teachings which urged provision of rights to women.