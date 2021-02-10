JI Women kicks off countrywide 'Estehkam-e-Khandaan' campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Women Wing of Jamaat Islami Pakistan on Wednesday kicked off one-month campaign on 'Mazboot Khandaan, Mahfooz Aurat, Mustahakam Muashra' to prevent breaking family system and introduce social reformation.

"Our last Prophet (PBUH) has granted full empowerment and due status to women in a Muslim society whereas the existence of family system was collapsed today through hollow sloganeering and non-serious campaigns by so called rights activists," Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Durdana Siddiqui said.

She expressed these views during launching of 'Estehkam-e-Khandaan' campaign here. She said a family is know to be a base unit in our social system and woman is custodian of traditional family system in the society.

She said that Jamaat Islami was always focusing on strengthening of family system.

She said that the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of family system and to pay focus on training of children to reduce the rates of divorce, create sense of responsibility among men as head of the family and create social awareness about respect to women.

Durdana Siddiqui also said that seminars, advisory forums, conferences and other activities would be organized as part of the campaign in various districts and cities across the country besides establishment of international level family institutes, organizing family awareness programmes and outdoor messaging drive. The general public would be educated about the true freedom of women enshrined in Islamic teachings, she added.