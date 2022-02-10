The Central General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing, Ms. Durdana Siddiqui and the President, JI South Punjab Women Wing, Ms. Tasneem Sarwar have expressed their grief over demise of the writer, Bushra Rahman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Central General Secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing, Ms. Durdana Siddiqui and the President, JI South Punjab Women Wing, Ms. Tasneem Sarwar have expressed their grief over demise of the writer, Bushra Rahman.

In a condolence message issued by JI office here, they said that late, Busrha Rahman had a remarkable work in urdu literature and protection of women rights.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.