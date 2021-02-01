JI Women To Stage "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" On Feb 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Ladies wing district Hyderabad will organise a protest rally on February 3 to show solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to press release, JI Women Wing district Nazima Rukhsana Tanveer will lead the rally in connection with "Kashmir Solidarity Day" opposite Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday at about 12 p.m.

The district Amir Jamat Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmed Khan, general secretary Zaheeruddin Shaikh and other leaders will address the rally and raise voice against human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan has announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity week to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent people of IOJ&K.

Central leaders of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan will lead Kashmir Rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur and other cities if Sindh on February 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.