JI Women Wing Appeals For Observing Jumma As Yaum-e-Dua

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:38 PM

JI Women Wing appeals for observing Jumma as Yaum-e-Dua

Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Durdana Sidiqui has appealed to nation particularly the mothers, sisters and daughters to observe Jumma-tul-Mubarak as Yaum-e-Dua

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Durdana Sidiqui has appealed to nation particularly the mothers, sisters and daughters to observe Jumma-tul-Mubarak as Yaum-e-Dua. She asked for making arrangements of special prayers, Istighfaar and Manajaat at their homes or during Iftaar or Tafseer-e-Quran classes to seek mercy of Allah during these moments of blessings.

In her statement issued by JI Women Wing here Wednesday, she said that it was high need of the time for all of us to feel shy on our past misdeeds both individually and collectively during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Durdana Sideequi also appealed to the Imams of mosques to make arrangements of special prayers and Istaghfar during Jumma and Taraveeh prayers on this Friday by taking preventive measures against prevailing pandemic of Covid.

More Stories From Pakistan

