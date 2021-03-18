JI Women Wing appeals for observing Yaum-e-Istighfar on Friday

Jamaat Islami Women Wing has appealed the people to observe Jummat-ul-Wida as Yaum-e-Istighfar on Thursday to seek the mercy of Allah in the wake of prevailing situation of fatal wave of corona pandemic that has led the country to unemployment, suspension of educational process and economic degradation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Jamaat Islami Women Wing has appealed the people to observe Jummat-ul-Wida as Yaum-e-Istighfar on Thursday to seek the mercy of Allah in the wake of prevailing situation of fatal wave of corona pandemic that has led the country to unemployment, suspension of educational process and economic degradation.

In her appeal to the people on Thursday, Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Durdana Siddiqui said, it is the time for us as a nation to collectively bow before Allah Almighty and seek His kindness and forgiveness at this critical juncture, particularly ahead of forthcoming Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

She said, the Jamaat workers will hold programmes in this regard to motivate and sensitize the political leaders and elected representatives about their obligations besides reciting individual Istighfar for seeking the mercy of Allah.