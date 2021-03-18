UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Women Wing Appeals For Observing Yaum-e-Istighfar On Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

JI Women Wing appeals for observing Yaum-e-Istighfar on Friday

Jamaat Islami Women Wing has appealed the people to observe Jummat-ul-Wida as Yaum-e-Istighfar on Thursday to seek the mercy of Allah in the wake of prevailing situation of fatal wave of corona pandemic that has led the country to unemployment, suspension of educational process and economic degradation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Jamaat Islami Women Wing has appealed the people to observe Jummat-ul-Wida as Yaum-e-Istighfar on Thursday to seek the mercy of Allah in the wake of prevailing situation of fatal wave of corona pandemic that has led the country to unemployment, suspension of educational process and economic degradation.

In her appeal to the people on Thursday, Secretary General Jamaat Islami Women Wing Durdana Siddiqui said, it is the time for us as a nation to collectively bow before Allah Almighty and seek His kindness and forgiveness at this critical juncture, particularly ahead of forthcoming Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

She said, the Jamaat workers will hold programmes in this regard to motivate and sensitize the political leaders and elected representatives about their obligations besides reciting individual Istighfar for seeking the mercy of Allah.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

UAE sends emergency food and medical aid to victim ..

2 minutes ago

China steel futures close higher

1 minute ago

China issues guide for compulsory education evalua ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Rahmania Mall&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei reaffirms cybersecurity commitment and agre ..

20 minutes ago

Post-Brexit UK-EU trade plummets in January

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.