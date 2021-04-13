UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Women Wing Office-bearers Felicitate Ummah On Eve Of Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

JI Women Wing office-bearers felicitate Ummah on eve of Ramzan

Nazima of Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab, Samina Ihsan and Nazima District Islamabad Nusrat Naheed have felicitated the Ummah on the advent of the holy month of Ramzan and said that Allah has once again blessed us with the opportunity to please Him during these blessed moments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Nazima of Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab, Samina Ihsan and Nazima District Islamabad Nusrat Naheed have felicitated the Ummah on the advent of the holy month of Ramzan and said that Allah has once again blessed us with the opportunity to please Him during these blessed moments.

In a joint statement issued here Tuesday, they said every moment of this holy month was very special.

During this month, Allah decorates the Jannah for his servants and chains the satanic forces, so that his servants could get trained during this month with patience, perseverance, empathy and benevolence and be prepared to fight the evil during rest of the year.

They said piety could only be achieved if fasting, Sehr and Iftar were arranged according to their true Islamic spirit. They quoting a Hadith said that fast was not only for the stomach, but to control every part of the body from evil doings.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Women National University From

Recent Stories

Nearly 2,000 Flee West Darfur Into Chad After Dead ..

28 seconds ago

French Court to Try Ex-Employee of Elysee Palace f ..

29 seconds ago

Chairman KPT hands over promotion orders to recent ..

31 seconds ago

CM initiating district-wise development projects: ..

32 seconds ago

Afghanistan Conference in Istanbul to Be Held From ..

36 seconds ago

MD &amp; CEO inaugurates DEWA Subsidiary Governanc ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.