JI Women Wing Provides Ration, Clothes To 500 Flood-hit Families In Rajanpur, Taunsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing South Punjab on Tuesday distributed ration, clothes and other items of daily use among 500 flood-affected families in Rajanpur and Taunsa Shareef.

A delegation of JI Women Wing led by Tasneem Sarwar along with other party workers including Rafia Fatima, Ayesha Aziz, Salma Tariq and Kausar Majeed visited the flood-hit areas.

They expressed sympathy with the affected women and assured of complete cooperation. They said they would also assist the affected person in reconstruction of their damaged houses, adding that JI would not leave people alone at this critical phase.

