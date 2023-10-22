JI women wing rallies to support Palestinians

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Women wing of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) rallied against genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip and other areas of the country.

The protestors were playing placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Palestine and questioning world powers mum on the war.

It began from JI office and after passing through different city roads culminated at Katchery.

The participants raided full throttle slogans against Israel.