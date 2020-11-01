UrduPoint.com
JI Women Wing Secretary General Condemns Recent Wave Of Islamophobia, Blasphemy In France

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary General of Women's Wing Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Durdana Siddiqui has condemned the recent wave of Islamophobia and blasphemy in France.

Talking to App , she said that blasphemy against the Prophet of islam and their hatred against the tenets of Islam have exposed their ugly faces.

She said that let France know that every child, youth, old and woman of the Ummah knows how to protect the honor of their Prophet more than their own lives.

In a statement condemning the publication of the insulting caricatures in a French magazine and then its official patronage, she said these seditionists have so much courage because unfortunately most of the rulers of the Muslim world have lost their religious pride and are unable to fulfill their duty.

She stated that " If the rulers of the entire Muslim Ummah respond to this Western and European terrorism with full unity and strength, then there is a chance that no one in the world would even dare to think of insulting the glory of Prophet Muhammad PBUH".

She also appealed to the people to boycott French products.

