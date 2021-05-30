JI women wing stages demonstration in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The activists of Jamaat-i-Islami's women wing on Sunday demonstrated in front of the Sukkur Press Club here to protest the Israeli forces' bombardment of Gaza and violence.

Jamaat's provincial Naib Nazima Aisha Zaheer led the rally, which was attended by a large number of women and children.

The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with slogans to stop bombing of Gaza and children in the name of self-defence.

Protestors said Israel had committed war crimes by bombing civilian targets, including hospitals, schools, residential buildings and killing hundreds of women and children.