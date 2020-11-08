UrduPoint.com
JI Women Wing Stages Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

JI Women Wing stages Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Women Wing held Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him) rally here on Sunday.

Naib-Nazima Punjab Bushra Sadiq lead the rally while District Nazima Fozia Mahboob, Dr Fehmia Ilyas, Fareeha Kashif, Saba Hanif, Nasar ul islam and large number of women participated in the rally.

They were carrying banners and posters inscribed with different slogans about the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).The participants were also chanting slogans against blasphemous act.

The rally was concluded at clock tower chowk after passing throughvarious city roads.

